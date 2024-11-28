Adel Woods: Shock at ‘brutal’ flattening of huge patch of Leeds woodland for electrical work
Northern Powergrid said it cleared a “tree corridor” in Adel Woods to carry out maintenance work on overhead lines.
Conservative Coun Neil Buckley said he was shocked to see the clearance when out walking.
He said: “There was an area, it must be 150 yards by 40 yards, and it looked as if an air liner had come down.
“Every tree, shrub and bush is razed to the ground. And it’s full of logs and detritus and just a barren waste land.”
Coun Buckley, who represents Alwoodley, said ward councillors should have been consulted.
He said: “It just seems very brutal. I was just appalled really by the sheer state of it.”
Northern Powergrid said the area was previously cleared up until around five years ago.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “As part of routine maintenance of our overhead power lines to protect them, we often carry out vegetation management.
“After liaising with the local authority’s Parks and Countryside Service team, our contractor safely cut the trees back to ground level.
“No mature trees were cut back, and we expect the ground vegetation will regrow.”
Leeds City Council confirmed it manages the woodland area and said it was consulted in advance of the clearance.
