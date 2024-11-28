Adel Woods: Shock at ‘brutal’ flattening of huge patch of Leeds woodland for electrical work

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A huge patch of woodland at a popular beauty spot was flattened as engineers carried out electrical works.

Northern Powergrid said it cleared a “tree corridor” in Adel Woods to carry out maintenance work on overhead lines.

Conservative Coun Neil Buckley said he was shocked to see the clearance when out walking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Coun Neil Buckley said he was shocked to see the clearing of a “tree corridor” in Adel Woods.Coun Neil Buckley said he was shocked to see the clearing of a “tree corridor” in Adel Woods.
Coun Neil Buckley said he was shocked to see the clearing of a “tree corridor” in Adel Woods. | Neil Buckley

He said: “There was an area, it must be 150 yards by 40 yards, and it looked as if an air liner had come down.

“Every tree, shrub and bush is razed to the ground. And it’s full of logs and detritus and just a barren waste land.”

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Coun Buckley, who represents Alwoodley, said ward councillors should have been consulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It just seems very brutal. I was just appalled really by the sheer state of it.”

Northern Powergrid said the area was previously cleared up until around five years ago.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “As part of routine maintenance of our overhead power lines to protect them, we often carry out vegetation management.

“After liaising with the local authority’s Parks and Countryside Service team, our contractor safely cut the trees back to ground level.

“No mature trees were cut back, and we expect the ground vegetation will regrow.”

Leeds City Council confirmed it manages the woodland area and said it was consulted in advance of the clearance.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice