1. Alwoodley in the 1950s
King Lane from the bottom of The Avenue, with rough pasture and woods in the Adel Crags area in the background. Adel Crags are sometimes referred to as Alwoodley Crags. To the right a farmhouse can be seen. The open field shown now has a small playground on it. Pictured in July 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Sandhill Parade on Harrogate Road pictured in February 1952. The shops are Zeta's hairdressers, C.G. Timmis newsagents and post office and R.Wilson and Sons, fruiterers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Sandhill Parade on the east side of Harrogate Road in February 1952. Shops shown are R. Wilson and Sons fruitiers, C.G. Timmis newsagent and post office, A.Cawood drapers. nos. 590-596 is the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Society Ltd. (including a pharmacy and a butchers). A telephone box and a post box are in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Looking north along Harrogate Road from the Sandhill Estate area in February 1952. Signs on wooden supports are for "Site for new hotel - John Smith's Magnet Ales", "Houses for sale" and "J. Bristow funeral director/joiner/property repairs". Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Alwoodley in the 1950s
Grocers shop Progress Stores on King Lane pictured in January 1955. Window stickers advertise butter, bacon and eggs. Prices are pre-decimal and weights are imperial. A post box and a gas lamp are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Alwoodley in the 1950s
A view looking south west down The Fairway from Alwoodley Lane in July 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.