1 . Alwoodley in the 1950s

King Lane from the bottom of The Avenue, with rough pasture and woods in the Adel Crags area in the background. Adel Crags are sometimes referred to as Alwoodley Crags. To the right a farmhouse can be seen. The open field shown now has a small playground on it. Pictured in July 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net