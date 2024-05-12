11 ace photos take you back to Alwoodley in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th May 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos put the ace into Alwoodley.

They chart a decade in the life of the north Leeds suburb as the 1950s falls under the spotlight. Local landmarks as well as shops and housing estates are featured in this wonderful rewind,. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebookYEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

King Lane from the bottom of The Avenue, with rough pasture and woods in the Adel Crags area in the background. Adel Crags are sometimes referred to as Alwoodley Crags. To the right a farmhouse can be seen. The open field shown now has a small playground on it. Pictured in July 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Sandhill Parade on Harrogate Road pictured in February 1952. The shops are Zeta's hairdressers, C.G. Timmis newsagents and post office and R.Wilson and Sons, fruiterers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Sandhill Parade on the east side of Harrogate Road in February 1952. Shops shown are R. Wilson and Sons fruitiers, C.G. Timmis newsagent and post office, A.Cawood drapers. nos. 590-596 is the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Society Ltd. (including a pharmacy and a butchers). A telephone box and a post box are in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking north along Harrogate Road from the Sandhill Estate area in February 1952. Signs on wooden supports are for "Site for new hotel - John Smith's Magnet Ales", "Houses for sale" and "J. Bristow funeral director/joiner/property repairs". Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Grocers shop Progress Stores on King Lane pictured in January 1955. Window stickers advertise butter, bacon and eggs. Prices are pre-decimal and weights are imperial. A post box and a gas lamp are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking south west down The Fairway from Alwoodley Lane in July 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

