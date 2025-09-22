The King has appointed a new Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

Professor Adeeba Malik, CBE, DL, has been confirmed as the successor to Mr Ed Anderson CBE, who is retiring from the role at the end of the year.

Professor Malik, 58, has more than 30 years’ experience in the public and voluntary sectors. She began her career as a teacher before joining the QED Foundation in 1992, where she now serves as deputy chief executive.

She has held several ministerial and non-ministerial appointments at local, regional, and national levels, and served as High Sheriff of West Yorkshire from 2024 to 2025.

Her current public service roles include Independent Member of the House of Lords Appointments Commission; Member of the Community and Voluntary Service Honours Committee (Cabinet Office); External Expert Advisor to the Home Office Strategic Race Advisory Board, and a Visiting Professor at York St John University.

Her appointment makes her the first woman of Asian heritage to ever be appointed as Lord Lieutenant in the UK.

Outgoing Lord-Lieutenant Ed Anderson, who will step down on December 22, said: “I am delighted that Adeeba Malik will succeed me. She demonstrated outstanding qualities during her term as `High Sheriff of West Yorkshire which will enable her to be an excellent Lord-Lieutenant.”

The Lord-Lieutenant is the King’s non-political representative in a county, and is appointed on the Prime Minister’s advice to represent the Crown. Their main duties include arranging royal visits and presenting honours and awards, as well as liaising with the armed forces and supporting community initiatives.

West Yorkshire Chief Constable John Robins added: “Adeeba worked very closely with the emergency services during her year as High Sheriff, and I very much look forward to working with her in this new role.”

The Bishop of Bradford, Right Revd Toby Howarth, also welcomed the appointment: “Adeeba has all the necessary qualities that will enable her to reach across all West Yorkshire communities and promote social cohesion.”