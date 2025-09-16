Members of the royal family (left to right) the Countess of St Andrews and the Earl of St Andrews stand together as the coffin of the Duchess of Kent arrives at Westminster Cathedral in central London, ahead of her funeralplaceholder image
Members of the royal family (left to right) the Countess of St Andrews and the Earl of St Andrews stand together as the coffin of the Duchess of Kent arrives at Westminster Cathedral in central London, ahead of her funeral | Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

King, Duke of York and Royal Family members arrive for Catholic funeral of Yorkshire-born Duchess of Kent

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST

The King has joined members of the royal family for the Catholic funeral of the Yorkshire-born Duchess of Kent.

Mourners have filled Westminster Cathedral for the requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, the first to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

The disgraced Duke of York made a rare appearance outside the environs of Windsor, with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

Among those attending the funeral were the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the close family of the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and actresses Rula Lenska and Dame Maureen Lipman were also among the mourners at the cathedral for the funeral, conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic church in England and Wales.

But the Queen pulled out of attending the requiem mass as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

During the requiem mass a message from Pope Leo XIV was read in which he praised her “legacy of Christian goodness” and “dedication to official duties”.

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4, aged 92.

A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

The duchess was known for consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, notably a tearful Jana Novotna in 1993, and presented trophies at the championships for many years.

She preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, retreating from royal life to spend more than a decade secretly teaching music in a state primary school in Hull.

The Duchess of Edinburgh arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London

1. Duchess of Kent funeral

The Duchess of Edinburgh arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The Duke of York arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London.

2. Duke of York

The Duke of York arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London

3. Duchess of Kent funeral

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent

4. Duchess of Kent funeral

Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Requiem Mass service

5. Duchess of Kent funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Requiem Mass service | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
King Charles III arriving

6. King Charles III arrives

King Charles III arriving | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RoyalsThe Royal FamilyLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice