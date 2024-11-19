Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire visits Holbeck business to bestow special King’s honour
During a celebration at the agency’s office in Holbeck, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, presented Bolser with an honorary trophy and a scroll signed by King Charles III.
In his speech, Ashley Bolser described the experience as “surreal” and winning the prestigious award as a “brilliant recognition” for the business. Bringing together the entire agency, client businesses and King’s Award representatives, the day was a chance to celebrate tech success and entrepreneurism in the heart of Yorkshire.
One of only 252 organisations in the country to win the award, Bolser is one of a handful of digital agencies to have ever achieved the accolade.
Since 2001, Bolser has delivered market-leading digital products and services to major brands and organisations including Microsoft, Minecraft and The Football Foundation. The agency saw its turnover increase 50 percent to £2.5m for the year ended 30 November 2022 and is predicted to increase sales again once again by year-end.