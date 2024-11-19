Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire visits Holbeck business to bestow special King’s honour

By Rosie Lumley
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 15:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ashley Bolser, the founder of a globally recognised Leeds-based digital agency, yesterday received one of the highest honours for a UK business: a King’s Award for Enterprise.

During a celebration at the agency’s office in Holbeck, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, presented Bolser with an honorary trophy and a scroll signed by King Charles III.

In his speech, Ashley Bolser described the experience as “surreal” and winning the prestigious award as a “brilliant recognition” for the business. Bringing together the entire agency, client businesses and King’s Award representatives, the day was a chance to celebrate tech success and entrepreneurism in the heart of Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of only 252 organisations in the country to win the award, Bolser is one of a handful of digital agencies to have ever achieved the accolade.

LL Ed Anderson presents the King’s Award scroll to Ashley BolserLL Ed Anderson presents the King’s Award scroll to Ashley Bolser
LL Ed Anderson presents the King’s Award scroll to Ashley Bolser

Since 2001, Bolser has delivered market-leading digital products and services to major brands and organisations including Microsoft, Minecraft and The Football Foundation. The agency saw its turnover increase 50 percent to £2.5m for the year ended 30 November 2022 and is predicted to increase sales again once again by year-end.

Related topics:West YorkshireLeedsCharles III
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice