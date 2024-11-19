Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire visits Holbeck business to bestow special King’s honour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashley Bolser, the founder of a globally recognised Leeds-based digital agency, yesterday received one of the highest honours for a UK business: a King’s Award for Enterprise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a celebration at the agency’s office in Holbeck, the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, presented Bolser with an honorary trophy and a scroll signed by King Charles III.

In his speech, Ashley Bolser described the experience as “surreal” and winning the prestigious award as a “brilliant recognition” for the business. Bringing together the entire agency, client businesses and King’s Award representatives, the day was a chance to celebrate tech success and entrepreneurism in the heart of Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of only 252 organisations in the country to win the award, Bolser is one of a handful of digital agencies to have ever achieved the accolade.

LL Ed Anderson presents the King’s Award scroll to Ashley Bolser

Since 2001, Bolser has delivered market-leading digital products and services to major brands and organisations including Microsoft, Minecraft and The Football Foundation. The agency saw its turnover increase 50 percent to £2.5m for the year ended 30 November 2022 and is predicted to increase sales again once again by year-end.