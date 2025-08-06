A telecoms firm can install a 17.5m mobile mast near a Leeds primary school after first being refused planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornerstone successfully appealed against a council decision to block the installation in Richmond Hill.

Forty objection letters and a petition were sent to Leeds City Council over the proposed mast on a footpath near All Saints CE Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People living nearby said the site was not appropriate and the mast would be visually intrusive.

Cornerstone successfully appealed against a council decision to block the installation in Richmond Hill. | Google

Objectors were concerned over the potential impact on wildlife.

One wrote: “The mast will have a visual impact on the residential area, especially its proximity to open public green space.”

The council also had concerns over the size of the mast and proposed equipment cabinets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer’s report said: “Therefore, the local planning authority cannot recommend that prior approval be granted.”

But refusal of planning permission was overturned following an appeal to the planning inspectorate.

A council spokesperson said: “A planning inspector concluded the cabinets each did not exceed 1.5 square metres so were permitted development, and that the pole would not be unduly prominent in its context.

“The appeal was allowed and approval granted on August 4.”

Cornerstone, which provides mast installations for Vodafone, said the site was appropriate and there was a need for new 5G services in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report said: “The scheme design is of a high standard and will not detract significantly from the existing visual and environmental character of the area.

“The benefits to residents and visitors by maintaining coverage to the area far outweigh any potential perceived negative impacts.”

The council confirmed there was no application from Cornerstone for legal costs.