Leeds Wellington Place: Police update after suspicious package sparks mass evacuation

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a suspicious package which had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place at around 4.05pm yesterday (March 7).

The building was evacuated, and Whitehall Road was closed for public safety. The area closed off includes gardens in Wellington Place, with police guarding the cordon.

Your YEP reported how a siren blared at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire had been reported in the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building that was evacuated.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police today confirmed: "Officers attended and confirmed the package was not suspicious or dangerous and the police scene was lifted at 7.49pm. The EOD were not required to attend."

**********************

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe