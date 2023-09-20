Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Police release man without charge after arrest over Leeds schools 'threat' investigation that caused chaos

Police have confirmed that a man arrested over “threats” made to schools across Leeds has been released without charge.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Schools across the city implemented tighter security measures last Thursday (September 14), after West Yorkshire Police said an email containing a threat was sent to a number of schools, prompting an investigation by the force.

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police initially said on Saturday (September 16) that he had been released on police bail. However, the force has now confirmed he has been released without charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "The matter continues to be treated as a malicious communications offence and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Most Popular
Beeston Primary School was one of those that took "necessary precautions" in light of the reports of threats being made to schools. Photo: Steve RidingBeeston Primary School was one of those that took "necessary precautions" in light of the reports of threats being made to schools. Photo: Steve Riding
Beeston Primary School was one of those that took "necessary precautions" in light of the reports of threats being made to schools. Photo: Steve Riding

Parents were informed on Thursday that a number of schools would be taking precautionary measures, including keeping students indoors for the day with gates locked and windows and doors closed.

However, police said in a statement that it had not issued "lockdown" guidance or said that the reported threats were "credible".