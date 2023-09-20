Police have confirmed that a man arrested over “threats” made to schools across Leeds has been released without charge.

Schools across the city implemented tighter security measures last Thursday (September 14), after West Yorkshire Police said an email containing a threat was sent to a number of schools, prompting an investigation by the force.

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police initially said on Saturday (September 16) that he had been released on police bail. However, the force has now confirmed he has been released without charge.

A spokesperson said: "The matter continues to be treated as a malicious communications offence and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Beeston Primary School was one of those that took "necessary precautions" in light of the reports of threats being made to schools. Photo: Steve Riding

Parents were informed on Thursday that a number of schools would be taking precautionary measures, including keeping students indoors for the day with gates locked and windows and doors closed.