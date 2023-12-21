Police are stepping up the search for a missing Leeds man as his whereabouts remain unknown.

Graham Connell, 64, from Morley, disappeared after he took the family dog out for a run on Monday afternoon (December 18).

Yesterday, police confirmed that they found Maddy, a sandy-coloured Goldendoodle, dead in the river.

Here is everything we know as the search continues –

When was Graham last seen?

Graham was last seen on the evening of December 18. He left his home earlier that day for one of his regular runs with the dog, but was reported missing when he failed to return home. A search has been ongoing since then.

Where does he usually run?

The route takes in Woodlesford Lock to the motorway bridge, along the canal and then back along the opposite bank towards St Aiden’s nature reserve.

Where has been searched?

Police have been searching along canal banks near Woodlesford Lock.

What have police said?

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are continuing to carry out searches of the wider area around Woodlesford Lock to find Graham and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him and his dog at any point along his usual running route on late Monday afternoon.

“We are also continuing to support the family following the discovery of their dog this morning and to keep them updated as we progress our searches for Graham.”

Officers also confirmed that Graham’s car, a grey Mercedes GLE 400 SUV, was found parked in the car park on Bullough Lane near to the entrance to Woodlesford Lock.

Who has been involved in the search?

As well as police, the fire service was involved in the search on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 20.37 to assist partners in the search for a missing person in the water at Woodlesford.

“We sent four crews (Rothwell, two fire engines from Hunslet and Leeds).

"We left the scene just after midnight – nobody was found in the water.”

How has Graham been described?

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, slim with greying dark brown hair, which is wavy on top. He was wearing a fluorescent yellow running top, black leggings and red trainers.

How can I report relevant information?