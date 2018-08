Four dozy burglars found themselves boxed in by police after nodding off in a stolen car.

The gang had taken the VW Golf from a house in Baildon during a burglary and driven it to Cullingworth, where the driver and three passengers parked up and fell asleep inside.

Photos show damage to Lamborghini supercar after crash in Bradford

A passing police officer spotted the car and three police vehicles boxed it in before arresting all four occupants.