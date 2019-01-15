Police called to robbery at Moortown Yorkshire Bank after staff threatened by two masked men

Police Officers are currently at the scene of robbery on a Yorkshire Bank in Moortown.

They were called to reports of a robbery at 10.54am on Tuesday, January 15 to the Yorkshire Bank on Harrogate Road.

The scene currently outside Yorkshire Bank in Moortown

Two suspects had entered the bank and threatened staff and demanded cash. They took a small amount of money and ran off along Street Lane.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “No weapons were seen and no-one was injured but the staff members involved have been left understandably shaken by what happened.

“The men had their faces covered and we would like to hear from anyone who saw them running off along Street Lane or who has any other information that could assist our enquiries.”

Officers are currently at the scene which is undergoing forensic examination and searches.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190025600 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The same bank was also targeted in October last year.

