Leeds man arrested after driving stolen industrial-sized digger on busy A38

A man from Leeds was arrested after stealing an industrial-sized digger and driving it up a busy main road in Derbyshire.

The incident happened on the evening of Monday, January 14 and the man was stopped on A38 in Mackworth in Derbyshire at around 10pm.

The digger had been stolen from a building site at around 9pm.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit quipped that the driver, from Leeds, was already 'digging a hole' while trying to offer his explanation for driving a stolen digger down a busy main road at 10pm.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted pictures of the digger and said: "A38. Vehicle stolen from building site in Mackworth an hour ago.

"Seen driving up the A38. Stopped. Driver from Leeds already ‘digging a hole’ trying to offer an explanation as to why exactly he is driving a stolen digger at 10pm.

Leeds man arrested after vehicle stolen from building site in Mackworth. PIC: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

"Arrested. #Crime"