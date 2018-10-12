CCTV of Moortown bank robbery suspects released

Police have released CCTV of two men wearing motorbike helmets suspected of robbing Yorkshire Bank in Moortown last week.

The pair entered the branch on Harrogate Road just before 1pm last Friday.

One man remained at the entrance as a lookout while the other climbed over the cashier desk and demanded money.

They left the scene with a quantity of cash and headed in the direction of Bentcliffe Lane/Street Lane, where they had come from.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The man who demanded money was described as black and about 6ft tall. He was wearing an OGK-branded motorbike helmet (as pictured), which was mainly white with a blue and black design with 'areoblade' on the back. He was wearing a yellow hi-vis vest, dark-coloured hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

"The other man was described as black and about 6ft tall and of larger build than the first man. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood up and his face covered and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms with white branding on the left pocket area."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the men in the area, or who recognises the clothing descriptions, particularly the distinctive motorbike helmet, is asked to contact Detective Constable 6444 Lyndsey Jolley at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180497494 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.