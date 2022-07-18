Police appeal for witnesses after 20-year-old dies in road traffic collision in Bradford

A 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Low Lane in Clayton.

Police were called at 8:11pm last night to respond to reports of a Honda Accord vehicle in collision with a Nissan Qashqai.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on Low Lane in Bradford. Image: Google Street View

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene while two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life threatening.

The two occupants in the Nissan Qashqai both suffered serious injuries.

Also in news: Ardsley Reservoir: Police announce body has been found in search

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles before the collision or may have dash cam footage has been urged to come forward.