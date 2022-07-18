A 50-year-old man from the local area was found in the water in a search conducted by emergency services.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police were alerted to a concern for safety at 5:30pm on July 16.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes of Leeds CID said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.