Ardsley Reservoir: Police announce body has been found in search

A body has been found at Ardsley Reservoir, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:56 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:57 am

A 50-year-old man from the local area was found in the water in a search conducted by emergency services.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police were alerted to a concern for safety at 5:30pm on July 16.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes of Leeds CID said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.

“The weather is due to get hotter this week, I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters.”

