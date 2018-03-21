New tenant for former Yorkshire Bank building in Chapel Allerton revealed

The new occupants of an historic bank building have been given permission to convert it.

The former Yorkshire Bank in Chapel Allerton has stood empty for around a year since the bank vacated the 1920s building, and it was offered for lease for an annual rent of around £60,000.

A planning application to convert it to bar/restaurant use was submitted by an agent and approved back in November, but the identity of the client was a mystery - until now.

Coffee chain Starbucks have agreed to take on the lease, and expect to serve around 300-350 customers a day from the site on the corner of Stainbeck Lane and Harrogate Road.

According to a management plan submitted to Leeds City Council and available for public view, the cafe will have seating for around 100 people. Forty per cent of the trade is expected to be takeaway orders.

Twelve staff will be hired to work at the new coffee shop.

Due to concerns over potential litter generated by the business, Starbucks has agreed to conduct litter picks in the vicinity three times a day within a 50-metre radius.

Other local residents have raised objections to the proposed opening hours, which Starbucks have requested to be 6.30am-7pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 7am-7pm on Sundays as an amendment to their original application.

The building can be occupied from June, although it is not clear if Starbucks have finalised an opening date.

