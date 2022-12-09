Peter Kay has announced an extra Leeds show to keep up with rampant demand for his huge new tour of the UK and Ireland. The comedy legend will be stopping off at the city’s First Direct Arena for three nights in January, May and December 2023, with tickets for the third show soon to go on sale.

Kay’s The Better Late Than Never tour kicked off at Manchester’s AO Arena this month. Opening night saw the Bolton funnyman brought to tears during what was his first live comedy tour in 12 years.

The comedian has avoided the spotlight since 2017 when he cancelled a UK tour due to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’. But the 49-year-old announced he would return to stand-up in an ad break during the series launch of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Kay announced the new shows on BBC Radio this week. Here’s everything you need to know including dates, venue and how to get tickets.

When is Peter Kay in Leeds?

Peter Kay is already scheduled to play shows at Leeds’ First Direct Area on January 20 and May 19 next year.

The comedian has now announced there will be a third show at the same venue on December 15, wrapping up the tour.

Peter Kay tour tickets

Tickets for the newly added date will go on general sale at 10am on Sunday (December 11) via Ticketmaster .

Full list of Peter Kay UK tour dates

Peter Kay will be touring the UK in 2023 and 2023, and is scheduled to play the following cities:

December 2, 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 3, 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 17, 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

January 6, 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool

January 20, 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

January 29, 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (new date)

January 30, 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (new date)

February 17, 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 9, 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 23, 2023: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 5, 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 19, 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 16, 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

June 17, 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

July 14, 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 15, 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

August 9, 2023: The SSE Arena, Belfast (new date)

August 11, 2023: Utilita Arena, Nottingham

October 6, 2023: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (new date)

November 17, 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield (new date)

November 22, 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool (new date)

December 2, 2023: AO Arena, Manchester (new date)

December 15, 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds (new date)

