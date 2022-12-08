Peter Kay has announced that extra dates for his tour will go on sale at 10am on Sunday (11th December).

The comedian, 49, from Bolton, shared the news that his fans have been hoping for during his appearance on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “First of all I want to say thanks to everyone who’s bought tickets to my tour. We’ve finally managed to book some extra dates.”

Speaking about the tour so far, Peter continued: “It’s been absolutely joyous, it’s been amazing and people deserve a bit of joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And don’t forget they go at £35, I’ve done them cheap because of the whole cost of living thing,” he said, referring to the price of tickets.

Peter’s appearance on Sara Cox’s show comes a week after the radio host told her listeners that she had “dreamt about Peter Kay being on stage”. The 47-year-old, from Bolton, went on to gush about being excited to attend his opening show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter teased fans that he would be making today’s announcement on Sara’s Radio 2 show in a post shared on Twitter on Wednesday night.

He wrote: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!! P.S. big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show just after 6pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans commented that they had struggled to get tickets for his tour, while pleading for him to add more dates.

One wrote: “I really hope there are more dates in Glasgow or Edinburgh. And if so, tickets are drip sold, not all at the same time. Welcome back Mr Kay”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I hope more dates Liverpool couldn’t get tickets for love nor money x”

A third added: “Another Newcastle date I hope loool”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would be great to see a live stream of your shows at the cinema 🤞,” a fourth tweeted.

In 2023, the comedian is set to perform at Leeds’ First Direct Arena in addition to his monthly residence at London’s O2. He will also put on a show for fans in Liverpool, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield and Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were left scrambling for tickets when they initially went on sale at 10am on Saturday 12th November, as O2 Priority crashed during pre-sale and Virgin Media rapidly sold out due to demand.

Peter Kay (Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kay was brought to tears after the audience at his first gig chanted his name and applauded when he stepped out at Manchester’s AO Arena last Friday. He has 110 shows scheduled to take place as part of his tour, with the last being at Sheffield Utilita Arena on 11th August 2023.

The comedian has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, having cancelled his live arena tour that was set to take place between April 2018 and June 2019 as well as his Dance For Life shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He announced that he would be going on tour for the first time in 12 years during an advertising break in the series launch of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Peter said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 - the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”