Tickets are now available for the annual Yorkshire Evening Post carol service at Leeds Minster.

The Minster's choir and the YEP Brass Band will be performing once again, while the congregation will also get the chance to sing along to classic carol songs.

Taking place on Thursday November 30 from 7pm, the event is free but cash or card donations on the door are encouraged, with proceeds split between the Minster and Martin House Children's Hospice.

The service is in support of the Cash For Kids Mission Christmas appeal, with a collection of presents for disadvantaged children taken during the service. It is essential that presents are left unwrapped, or the charity cannot accept them.

Tickets are now available for the 2023 Yorkshire Evening Post Christmas carol concert at Leeds Minster (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

This year, there will be refreshments available to purchase both before and after the service, including hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows. A Christmas poem will be read by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

Tickets are now available on the Leeds Minster website. Anyone without internet access can collect a ticket in person from the Minster from 11am to 2pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, or at any of the services.

YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “No child should go without a present at Christmas. But sadly, with the ongoing cost of living crisis, many families with young children are in need of help now more than ever as the festive season approaches.

"The YEP continues to proudly support Cash For Kids' Mission Christmas appeal in the hope that every single child in our city gets a gift.

"We hope as many people as possible will give generously within their means at this year's annual YEP Carol Service, where donations will be split between the Minster and the Leeds' own Martin House Children's Hospice."

Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City, added: "I am looking forward to my first YEP Christmas Carol Service as Rector of Leeds Minster. Since early August I've been asked how someone can book to attend!

"The service is certainly one of the highlights of the Minster's calendar. Having both the brass band and the Minster choir contributing, along with well-known congregational carols, makes this a truly special event. I look forward to welcoming you to Leeds’ own Minster."

Supporting the Mission Christmas appeal

The service will take a collection of presents – which must be donated unwrapped – for the 2023 Mission Christmas appeal, supported by Leeds-based radio station Pulse 1.

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by charity Cash for Kids and supported by Pulse. Last year, the campaign collected £14.1million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 286,073 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Locally, this meant that 16,000 children in our area were able to open a gift on the big day. Due to the cost-of-living crisis, the charity is anticipating a high level of demand for support. This year the charity has already received applications on behalf of 16,000 children in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

As well as donations during the YEP Carol Service, supporters can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local Wickes and B&M stores. B&M are the headline sponsors for Mission Christmas – and every one of its stores are drop-off points.

A Cash For Kids spokesperson said: “We are thrilled that once again B&M and B&M homestores and all the colleagues are supporting Mission Christmas this year.

"They have everything in store that would be perfect for a child to wake up to on Christmas Day and at great affordable prices – we just want everyone in our area to get involved and buy that 1 extra gift.”