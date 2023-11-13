Pulse 1 has launched its annual Mission Christmas appeal to ensure every child in Leeds gets a present this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The radio show’s breakfast hosts Mylo and Rosie are appealing to listeners and all locals to buy one extra gift to help thousands of disadvantaged children in Leeds and across West Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate and York.

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by charity Cash for Kids and supported by Pulse. Last year, the campaign collected £14.1million in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 286,073 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locally, this meant that 16,000 children in our area were able to open a gift on the big day. Due to the cost-of-living crisis, the charity is anticipating a high level of demand for support. This year the charity has already received applications on behalf of 16,000 children in Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Pulse 1 has launched its annual Mission Christmas appeal with Cash For Kids. Pictured from the left are Steve Hodgson, Hayley Viles, Lisa Sullivan, Rosie Madison and Danny Milo (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Cash for Kids works with thousands of grass-root organisations across the UK which support disadvantaged children. Throughout the Mission Christmas campaign, these organisations along with social workers, head teachers and the emergency services nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.

Mylo and Rosie said: ‘Our community have always been so amazingly generous when it comes to Mission Christmas, and so if you can, please just buy one extra gift this year and we’ll make sure that it goes to a child who truly deserves it.

"Every child should feel the excitement of waking up to presents on Christmas morning and that’s why we want to help out Santa by making sure that even more young people in our area can be given some Christmas cheer this year.”

Supporting the campaign with Leeds Minster

Mission Christmas is the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post will hold its annual Christmas carol service at Leeds Minster on Thursday November 30, taking a collection of presents for the Mission Christmas appeal. Tickets are now available on the Leeds Minster website.

Kicking off at 7pm, the service will feature carols led by the YEP Brass Band and the Choir of Leeds Minster, as well as a Christmas poem read by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “No child should go without a present at Christmas. But sadly, with the ongoing cost of living crisis, many families with young children are in need of help now more than ever as the festive season approaches.

"The YEP continues to proudly support Cash For Kids' Mission Christmas appeal in the hope that every single child in our city gets a gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope as many people as possible will give generously within their means at this year's annual YEP Carol Service, where donations will be split between the Minster and the Leeds' own Martin House Children's Hospice."

Tickets are free but there will be a collection on the door for Martin House Children's Hospice and the Minster. This year, there will be refreshments available to purchase both before and after the service, including hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows.

Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City, added: "I am looking forward to my first YEP Christmas Carol Service as Rector of Leeds Minster. Since early August I've been asked how someone can book to attend!

"The service is certainly one of the highlights of the Minster's calendar. Having both the brass band and the Minster choir contributing, along with well-known congregational carols, makes this a truly special event. I look forward to welcoming you to Leeds’ own Minster."

How to get involved with the Mission Christmas appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including local Wickes stores. A list of drop-off points can be found on the Pulse 1 website, as well as more information on how to get involved or make a donation.