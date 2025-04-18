Yoga Space New Road Side Horsforth: Yoga expert with 24 years' experience opens new Leeds studio
The Yoga Space, on New Road Side in Horsforth, brings together expert Nichi Green’s two great passions - yoga and therapy.
She said: “I’ve missed having a yoga community around me - being able to host workshops, create events, and bring people together.
“I’d been renting separate spaces for yoga and therapy work, but I knew I wanted to bring them both under one roof. I’m always encouraging my therapy clients to practise yoga, so when I saw this venue, it just made sense.”
With light-filled studios and calm therapy rooms, The Yoga Space offers a full schedule of classes, including yoga for beginners, pregnancy and postnatal yoga, yoga nidra, vinyasa, and functional mobility. There are also regular workshops, retreats, and community events designed to support people both on and off the mat.
Nichi, who has taught for over 24 years and trained teachers for more than 15, explained that the ethos behind The Yoga Space has always been different.
She said: “We’ve never had that corporate energy. We’re friendly, approachable, and really focused on making people feel part of something. The teachers love what they do. I teach here too and I’m very involved - we want this to be a space that people can really belong to.”
The studio is already making an impact locally. Nichi continued: “Horsforth already has such a strong community of independent businesses. There’s a real sense of people caring about what they do, and The Yoga Space fits right into that. It’s somewhere people can come to feel better—physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
The new venue also includes two therapy rooms available for practitioners to hire, and the studio space is open for workshops, events, and collaborations.
