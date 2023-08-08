Leeds news you can trust since 1890
White Rose M&S: Leeds man receives 'heart warming' letter from customer praising him as 'ray of sunshine'

An employee of Marks & Spencer in Leeds has spoken of his delight after receiving a “heart warming” letter from an unknown customer praising him as a “ray of sunshine”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Michael Chappell landed a job at the new M&S megastore at White Rose shopping centre when it opened earlier this year after reflecting on his time working at the same sight when it was Debenhams.

Now over two months into the role, Michael has said he has firmly settled in with his new team in the café section of the store and is thriving.

Having previously said that he hopes to deliver “first class customer service” after landing the role, it would appear that Michael has lived up to his own billing after he receiving a glowing letter of thanks from an unknown customer.

M&S Leeds employee Michael Chappell received a "heartwarming” letter from a customer (Photo by Michael Chappell)M&S Leeds employee Michael Chappell received a "heartwarming” letter from a customer (Photo by Michael Chappell)
M&S Leeds employee Michael Chappell received a "heartwarming” letter from a customer (Photo by Michael Chappell)

The letter read: “To Michael. What a ray of sunshine you are. A credit to Marks & Spencer.

"You were friendly and welcoming and helpful to me and my friend and made us feel very welcome. It was so refreshing for my friend to have someone to talk to about his [situation] who understood. You should be super proud of your customer service skills. You’re an absolute ray of sunshine.”

Michael, who has learning difficulties, said he was passed on the letter from a colleague and wasn’t sure who the customer was, but added: “It was really heart warming.”

Michael was out of work for three years before landing the role at M&S and said that his new team is “very, very supportive”, adding: “My colleagues can’t be any better. They’re super proud of what I’m doing.”

