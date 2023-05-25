Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

White Rose M&S: Leeds man delighted to start working at ‘megastore’ three years after losing role at Debenhams

A Leeds man has spoken of his excitement ahead of starting work at the new Marks and Spencer store today – his first role in three years.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

It will be Michael Chappell’s first job since he worked at the Debenhams store that used to occupy the large unit at the White Rose shopping centre where the new M&S “megastore” has officially opened today.

Michael had previously told the Yorkshire Evening post of his joy at working at Debenhams – which closed due to the Covid pandemic – and it was after the story was published that he was offered an interview for the upcoming store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was “over the moon” after landing the job earlier this year and said that since then he has been busy with his fellow colleagues getting up to speed and training at other M&S stores.

Michael Chappell starts his role in the cafe of the new Marks and Spencer 'megastore' in Leeds. Photo: Simon HulmeMichael Chappell starts his role in the cafe of the new Marks and Spencer 'megastore' in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme
Michael Chappell starts his role in the cafe of the new Marks and Spencer 'megastore' in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Michael, who will be working in the cafe, said that he’s looking forward to delivering “first class customer service” despite some concerns about how long he’s been out of work.

He said: “The training’s been pretty good. There’s been a lot of information to take in to account but my boss has said ‘don’t get stressed out’ and that if I ever need her for anything I can.

"She’s been absolutely marvellous and it’s a really supportive team. We’ve been having a good laugh.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael said that he has already got to grips with his environment during training shifts where he served his colleagues, saying: “It was really fun and now I just want to get in and get the day going.”

Related topics:LeedsDebenhams