It will be Michael Chappell’s first job since he worked at the Debenhams store that used to occupy the large unit at the White Rose shopping centre where the new M&S “megastore” has officially opened today.

Michael had previously told the Yorkshire Evening post of his joy at working at Debenhams – which closed due to the Covid pandemic – and it was after the story was published that he was offered an interview for the upcoming store.

He was “over the moon” after landing the job earlier this year and said that since then he has been busy with his fellow colleagues getting up to speed and training at other M&S stores.

Michael Chappell starts his role in the cafe of the new Marks and Spencer 'megastore' in Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Michael, who will be working in the cafe, said that he’s looking forward to delivering “first class customer service” despite some concerns about how long he’s been out of work.

He said: “The training’s been pretty good. There’s been a lot of information to take in to account but my boss has said ‘don’t get stressed out’ and that if I ever need her for anything I can.

"She’s been absolutely marvellous and it’s a really supportive team. We’ve been having a good laugh.”

