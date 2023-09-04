White Rose Leeds: All 11 new job openings including Flying Tiger and Juice
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated the opening of some brand new sites.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer at the centre include working at unique toys and accessories retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Juice and Ann Summers. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job. All of these opening can be applied for in store or online.
Flying Tiger – Sales Assistant – Permanent
A Sales Assistant at Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a busy and diverse role. They process deliveries, price and merchandise products on the shop floor, replenish regularly, ensure the store is immaculately presented, serve customers at the till point and provide ‘Tiger Style' customer service.
Office – Assistant Manager – Permanent
The main role of the Assistant Manager will be to support the Sales & Management team to drive sales and maximise profit opportunities for the store, and to ensure the Sales & Management team continuously aim to achieve all previously set targets.
Office – Full Time Supervisor – Permanent
The Supervisor will be accountable for supporting all members of their team within the store and requires the candidate to train and coach colleagues. The main role will be to continually offer exceptional customer service to ensure you are maximising sales opportunities, and ensure your team is doing the same.
Beaverbrooks – Sales Assistant – Temporary
As a Sales Consultant you’ll have a passion for the customer experience and a down-to-earth approach. You’ll also love working with colleagues who share the same values and commitment to amazing service as you.
Ann Summers – Team Leader – Permanent
The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers, giving them the expert knowledge, they deserve. You’ll also get to work in a “unique and exciting retail environment.”
Bagel Factory – Team Member – Part-Time
Bagel Factory is looking for a passionate, enthusiastic and self-motivated individual to join their successful team, provide service with a smile, operate the till, make our delicious bagels and help keep the unit clean and tidy.
The Fragrance Shop – Sales Consultant – 8 hours per week
Responsibilities and objectives, include when dealing with customers, maintain a professional, friendly and enthusiastic manner at all times and present and display product correctly making full use of all equipment and point of sale materials provided, following guidelines.
MenKind – Team Member – Temporary
Actively engage in positive dialogue with customers to establish their needs, offer guidance and generate sales. Assist the store in exceeding its KPI targets by way of effective add on selling including till promotions.
Nomination Italy – Christmas Temp – Part-Time
Employee responsibilities and qualities, include having a high-energy, outgoing personality, knowing how to exceed guests' expectations and must have excellent customer service skills and work independently.
Juice – Shift Leader – Full-Time
Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.
Juice – Shift Leader – Part-Time
This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.