New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre this week.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer at the centre include working at unique toys and accessories retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Juice and Ann Summers. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job. All of these opening can be applied for in store or online.

Flying Tiger – Sales Assistant – Permanent

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

A Sales Assistant at Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a busy and diverse role. They process deliveries, price and merchandise products on the shop floor, replenish regularly, ensure the store is immaculately presented, serve customers at the till point and provide ‘Tiger Style' customer service.

Office – Assistant Manager – Permanent

The main role of the Assistant Manager will be to support the Sales & Management team to drive sales and maximise profit opportunities for the store, and to ensure the Sales & Management team continuously aim to achieve all previously set targets.

Office – Full Time Supervisor – Permanent

The Supervisor will be accountable for supporting all members of their team within the store and requires the candidate to train and coach colleagues. The main role will be to continually offer exceptional customer service to ensure you are maximising sales opportunities, and ensure your team is doing the same.

Beaverbrooks – Sales Assistant – Temporary

As a Sales Consultant you’ll have a passion for the customer experience and a down-to-earth approach. You’ll also love working with colleagues who share the same values and commitment to amazing service as you.

Ann Summers – Team Leader – Permanent

The job description details candidates “putting service at the heart of everything” and building fantastic relationships with the retail customers, giving them the expert knowledge, they deserve. You’ll also get to work in a “unique and exciting retail environment.”

Bagel Factory – Team Member – Part-Time

Bagel Factory is looking for a passionate, enthusiastic and self-motivated individual to join their successful team, provide service with a smile, operate the till, make our delicious bagels and help keep the unit clean and tidy.

The Fragrance Shop – Sales Consultant – 8 hours per week

Responsibilities and objectives, include when dealing with customers, maintain a professional, friendly and enthusiastic manner at all times and present and display product correctly making full use of all equipment and point of sale materials provided, following guidelines.

MenKind – Team Member – Temporary

Actively engage in positive dialogue with customers to establish their needs, offer guidance and generate sales. Assist the store in exceeding its KPI targets by way of effective add on selling including till promotions.

Nomination Italy – Christmas Temp – Part-Time

Employee responsibilities and qualities, include having a high-energy, outgoing personality, knowing how to exceed guests' expectations and must have excellent customer service skills and work independently.

Juice – Shift Leader – Full-Time

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.

Juice – Shift Leader – Part-Time