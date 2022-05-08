Leeds half marathon hailed a 'fantastic success' as sun-kissed city centre welcomes athletes from around the country

Some came for a personal challenge, a few hoped to win and others simply aimed to get around the 13.1 mile course, but all helped make the Leeds Half Marathon a brilliant success, with thousands of pounds raised for local and national charities.

The run kicked off outside Leeds Art Gallery on the Headrow and followed a course that took runners out of the city centre, along Meanwood Road, Stonegate Road, a section of the Ring Road, down Butcher Hill and Hawksworth Road, along Abbey Road and Kirkstall Road and then back into the city centre for the big finish on the Headrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners enter the final stretch outside Leeds Town Hall. (Pic: James Hardisty)

Large crowds in the city centre and outer suburbs created a special atmosphere as they cheered the runners to the finish line.

First across the finish line was Joe Sagar in a time of 01:08:07. Jack Kelly took second place 01:11:27 with Benjamin Douglas in third in 01:12:21.

Aisling Wall was the first female across the finish line in 01:23:42 followed by Faye Birkby who clocked 01:23:54 for second spot and Eleanor Warren who took third in 01:24:58.

Children and adults of all ages and abilities also came together for the Arena Group Leeds Fun Run - a 1.2km course starting at Millennium Square that finished on the Headrow.

First female to cross the winning line Aisling Wall. (Pic: James Hardisty)

There was plenty of friendly rivalry in the Technology Group Leeds Half Marathon Team Challenge, in which teams battled to be crowned fastest team in the race. The results for this challenge will be announced soon.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Head of Events for Run For All, said: “The response to the Leeds Half Marathon never ceases to amaze us. The sun was shining and the enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.

“It was brilliant to see so many participants cross the finish line and we can’t wait to be back in 2023 with a brand new route.”

Participants raised thousands of pounds for charity by taking part in the event, including for the Leeds Half Marathon’s partner charities – Alzheimer’s Society, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Candlelighters, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The Leeds Half Marathon is supported by Leeds City Council, Active Leeds, BBC Radio Leeds, the Technology Group, High 5, Erdinger, Coopah, Water In A Box, Up & Running, go puff, Arla Protein, Project Servator, Regen Physio, Shokz and Marathon Photos.

Next year’s Leeds Half Marathon will take place on the same day as the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, on Sunday 14th May, and will include a brand new route for 2023.