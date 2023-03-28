If you are from Leeds and have ever ventured abroad, it is likely you are aware the city is known across the globe.
It is often interesting to hear what someone says immediately after you say you are from Leeds. Some are quick off the mark with a quip about Leeds United’s mid-noughties decline, whereas others assume you are an expert on The Leeds Studios-produced soap Emmerdale.
There are various reasons the city is known across the world and this gallery explores nine of them.
1. What Leeds is best known for across the world
Our gallery explores what Leeds is best known for across the world. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/James Hardisty
2. Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival attracts global stars to Bramham Park and the likes of Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers will be performing at the event this year. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography
3. Leeds United
The club's fortunes have been mixed since the turn of the millennium but Leeds United is still a global brand. The club has supporters all over the world and since 2020, has been competing in the most watched football league on the planet. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Emmerdale
Soap opera Emmerdale is produced by The Leeds Studios and attracts millions of viewers. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe