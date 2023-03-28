News you can trust since 1890
What Leeds is best known for by the rest of the world - from movie stars to a Premier League football club

If you are from Leeds and have ever ventured abroad, it is likely you are aware the city is known across the globe.

By Tom Coates
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

It is often interesting to hear what someone says immediately after you say you are from Leeds. Some are quick off the mark with a quip about Leeds United’s mid-noughties decline, whereas others assume you are an expert on The Leeds Studios-produced soap Emmerdale.

There are various reasons the city is known across the world and this gallery explores nine of them.

Our gallery explores what Leeds is best known for across the world. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/James Hardisty

Leeds Festival attracts global stars to Bramham Park and the likes of Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers will be performing at the event this year.

2. Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival attracts global stars to Bramham Park and the likes of Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers will be performing at the event this year. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The club's fortunes have been mixed since the turn of the millennium but Leeds United is still a global brand. The club has supporters all over the world and since 2020, has been competing in the most watched football league on the planet.

3. Leeds United

The club's fortunes have been mixed since the turn of the millennium but Leeds United is still a global brand. The club has supporters all over the world and since 2020, has been competing in the most watched football league on the planet. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Soap opera Emmerdale is produced by The Leeds Studios and attracts millions of viewers.

4. Emmerdale

Soap opera Emmerdale is produced by The Leeds Studios and attracts millions of viewers. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

