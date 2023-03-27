News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
6 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

How many more wins Leeds United will need or points haul to avoid Premier League relegation based on previous top-flight seasons gallery

Leeds United bagged just a sixth victory of the Premier League season in their final game before the March international break – but how many more wins will they need to stay up?

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:28 BST

Javi Gracia’s side hauled themselves out of the drop zone and all the way up to 14th place with the thrilling 4-2 triumph at Wolves in the club’s final fixture before this month’s internationals. But Leeds are still only two points clear of the drop zone and third-bottom West Ham United have played one game less than the Whites who themselves have a game in hand on relegation rivals Southampton, Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace. Just four points separate the division’s bottom nine teams with Palace on 27 points and Southampton on 23. Leeds, on 26, have 11 games left and here we take a look at what haul has been needed to survive in the previous ten top-flight seasons and how many more wins that would equate to in each case for the Whites.

Points needed to survive: 36 (Burnley relegated on 35). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 4 for 38 points (or 3 wins and 1 draw for 36 points).

1. 2021-22 - 4 more wins needed

Points needed to survive: 36 (Burnley relegated on 35). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 4 for 38 points (or 3 wins and 1 draw for 36 points). Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Points needed to survive: 29 (Fulham relegated on 28). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 1 (or 3 draws).

2. 2020-21 - 1 more win needed

Points needed to survive: 29 (Fulham relegated on 28). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 1 (or 3 draws). Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Points needed to survive: 35 (Bournemouth relegated on 34). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 3 (or 9 draws).

3. 2019-20 - 3 more wins needed

Points needed to survive: 35 (Bournemouth relegated on 34). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 3 (or 9 draws). Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Points needed to survive: 35 (Cardiff City relegated on 34). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 3 (or 9 draws).

4. 2018-19 - 3 more wins needed

Points needed to survive: 35 (Cardiff City relegated on 34). Number of wins needed to reach that tally: 3 (or 9 draws). Photo: GEOFF CADDICK

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueWolvesSouthamptonWest Ham UnitedCrystal PalaceEverton