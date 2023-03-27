Javi Gracia’s side hauled themselves out of the drop zone and all the way up to 14th place with the thrilling 4-2 triumph at Wolves in the club’s final fixture before this month’s internationals. But Leeds are still only two points clear of the drop zone and third-bottom West Ham United have played one game less than the Whites who themselves have a game in hand on relegation rivals Southampton, Everton, Wolves and Crystal Palace. Just four points separate the division’s bottom nine teams with Palace on 27 points and Southampton on 23. Leeds, on 26, have 11 games left and here we take a look at what haul has been needed to survive in the previous ten top-flight seasons and how many more wins that would equate to in each case for the Whites.