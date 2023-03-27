Emmerdale star Danny Miller announces he’s expecting his second child with wife Steph

Danny Miller has revealed that he is expecting his second child with his wife Steph.

The actor, 32, from Stockport, who is best known for playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale , took to instagram to announce his wife’s second pregnancy.

Soap star Danny Miller, who has been crowned this year’s I’m A Celebrity ‘King of the Castle’ (Photo: ITV/Lifted Entertainment/Joel Anderson)

The post consisted of a video of the Miller family preparing for and taking pregnancy announcement photos as well as ultrasound footage.

Danny captioned the post: “One more to adore. 👶🏻 We can’t wait to meet you Baby Miller.”

Danny followed this post with a picture of his son with an ultrasound captioned: “Soon to be a big brother.”

Danny’s wife, Steph, also took to instagram to share the news, posting some baby bump pictures from their shoot, captioned “We can’t wait for another best friend. Super excited to become a family of 4.”

Danny and Steph have known each other since primary school, and the pair later got engaged in January 2021. In October 2021, they welcomed their son, Albert.

Fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple and show their love and excitement with one commenting: “Congratulations what a lovely family and now a new little miller on the way, all the best” and another wishing the family a smooth pregnancy.

Another said: “Absolutely delighted for you all, you look AMAZING 🔥🔥🔥 X”