Westlife delighted fans by referencing Nicky Byrne’s time spent playing for Leeds United, as they took to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena earlier this week.

After performing to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries at their 2019 reunion shows, the popular boy band have hit the road once again for their “The Wild Dreams” 2022 tour.

The popular boy band, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, are known to engage with their adoring audiences during their shows and the Leeds stop on the tour was no exception.

“Should Nicky move back to Leeds?,” lead vocalist, Shane Filan, 43, asked the crowd, while referring to fellow bandmate Nicky Byrne’s time as a professional football player.

Nicky, 44, played as goalkeeper for Leeds United and was a squad member of the FA Youth Cup winning team of 1997, before joining Westlife in the late 1990s. He continued to play professionally until his contract expired in June 1997.

The loyal Westlife fans abrupted with screams of approval, as Nicky opened up about living in the Roundhay area of Leeds during the 1990s whilst playing for the local team.

As he spoke of his love for the city, and how he has fond memories of training in the streets of Beeston Hill, he asked the audience, “Should I move back?”

A question which made the local fans scream even more at the prospect of the move.

Being back in Leeds, seemed to have an effect on Nicky as he repeatedly started chanting the Whites’ signature song ‘Marching On Together’ to the crowd, who were singing along too.

His love for the city was clearly a topic of discussion amongst the group, as Shane told the crowd: "We hear about Leeds a lot. A lot."

The former goalkeeper had no issues interrupting the tour setlist by singing the famous chant and reminiscing of his youth, and time in the area.

Westlife took to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena, earlier this week as part of “The Wild Dreams” 2022 tour. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Westlife put on a show-stopping performance at Leeds First Direct Arena, with 20 years worth of hits, an array of outfit changes, as well as an unexpected Abba mix.

The tour sees the Irish four-piece perform their greatest hits from over the years including ‘Flying Without Wings,’ and ‘Swear It Again’, as well as songs from their latest album ‘Wild Dreams.’