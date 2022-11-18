Popular Irish boy band Westlife are set to appear in Leeds this week as part of their "The Wild Dreams" tour of UK arenas that will continue through 2022. After playing to over 600,000 people at their 2019 reunion shows across 27 countries, the top-charting music superstars are hitting the road again.

The band said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas. This tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

The tour will see the four-piece band performing their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of Our Own’ as well as pop anthems from their latest album ‘Wild Dreams’. Here is everything you need to know about Westlife’s The Wild Dreams tour this year.

Westlife Leeds tickets

Westlife are coming to Glasgow on November 19 and 20, and will be performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro. Tickets are currently selling fast on Ticketmaster , with the lowest ticket price going from £64.50.

Westlife concert 2022

November 17 - Aberdeen P&J live

November 19 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 20 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 22 - Leeds First Direct Arena

November 24 - Manchester AO Arena

November 25 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 26 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 28 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

November 30 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 4 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 5 - Bournemouth International Centre

December 7 - London The 02

December 8 - Brighton Centre

December 9 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 11 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 12 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Westlife’s possible setlist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a possible setlist, based on Westlife’s previous concert at the Wembley Stadium, London on August 6.

Starlight

Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)

When You’re Looking Like That

Fool Again

If I Let You Go

My Love

Swear It Again

Mamma Mia / Gimme Gimme Gimme / Super Trouper / Money Money Money / Take A Chance On Me / I Have a Dream / Dancing Queen / Waterloo / Thank You For The Music (ABBA cover)

What About Now (Daughtry cover)

Mandy (Scott English cover)

What Makes a Man

Queen of My Heart / Unbreakable / I’m Already There

World of Our Own

Flying Without Wings

Hello My Love

You Raise Me Up

Westlife ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour 2022 support act

Lyra will be featured as a special guest on Westlife’s The Wild Dreams 2022 UK tour. The 29-year-old Irish singer is known for her songs such as Falling and her rendition of Jackie Lomax’s song, New Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad