Jen Mahoney, 31, was stuck in traffic due to the weather on Pool Bank New Road on the A658.

She said she was going downhill and could see many other driver struggling due to the horrific conditions.

These four men spent Saturday morning rescuing cars stuck in blizzards which hit Otley. cc Jen Mahoney

However, Jen - from Otley - told the YEP four men came out of the blizzard to help rescue drivers who had become stuck.

In a heart-warming video she captured, the men can be seen pushing cars down the street.

One of the men braved the conditions in just a t-shirt.

"It just made me feel warm and fuzzy", Jen said.

"It restored my faith in humanity!"

Jen is now desperate to track down the men.

She added: "I don't know who they are, but by posting the video on the Otley Facebook group I was hoping they would either see it or be recognised by someone and named so they would know that what they did was appreciated and give them a bit of recognition.

"It didn't take much but it was a small act of kindness that made a huge difference to those people who really needed it."