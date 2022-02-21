How one woman founded army of volunteers who have knitted thousands of items for Leeds hospitals and charities

The community - whose motto is 'making the world better, one stitch at a time' - has members across the country.

Jo, 59, set up the Facebook group in September 2017 determined to continue her previous work in creating blankets, hats and many other items for those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Jo Brophy set up Hookers and Clickers from her home in 2017, she would have never dreamed of the impact it would have on thousands of families across Leeds. cc Tony Johnson

When a previous group came to its end, Jo stepped up to start her own version.

The group can be seen every Monday at Kirkstall Forge, knitting and crocheting for charities and people in need of a helping hand, making connections through craft.

The Facebook group has now gone from strength to strength, with more than 250 women - and one man - who knit items every week which are donated to Leeds hospitals and charities in the city.

Jo is "very proud" of how the community has formed and said she was astounded at the numbers of items which have been created by her determined volunteers.

When Jo Brophy set up Hookers and Clickers from her home in 2017, she would have never dreamed of the impact it would have on thousands of families across Leeds. cc Tony Johnson

The group has also helped combat loneliness of its members during the Covid pandemic and "been a lifeline" to many, Jo explained.

"Everything I'm doing is to improve mental health, to include everyone in a community.

"We are helping to end loneliness, just bringing people together.

"The fact we can also help so many people at the same time is a bonus.

When Jo Brophy set up Hookers and Clickers from her home in 2017, she would have never dreamed of the impact it would have on thousands of families across Leeds. cc Tony Johnson

"I am so proud of everything we do."

Between groups based in Leeds, Derby and Hampshire, Jo said more than 40,000 items had been donated to hospitals and charities.

In Leeds, charities including Simon on the Streets and Armley Helping Hands have benefited.

"We fundraise for a lot of our materials so it doesn't cost our volunteers, so anyone can get involved", Jo said.

When Jo Brophy set up Hookers and Clickers from her home in 2017, she would have never dreamed of the impact it would have on thousands of families across Leeds. cc Tony Johnson

"Our Facebook group is very active now and it is a real community.

"In just over four years, we have knitted more than 48,000 items, which I really can't believe.

"When you see the numbers, it is astounding."

Recently, the group has been making blankets for St James' Critical Care Unit in Leeds.

The large blankets are used by patients while they are being cared for, before being gifted to families who have lost their loved ones.

"We often ask hospitals exactly how many items they need so we can work to a goal", Jo said.

"We don't like to bombard them so by knowing what we can help with, it gives everyone something to work towards.

"It is very rewarding."

The group supports more than 55 charities across the country.

One of the charities supported by Hookers and Clickers is Leeds Baby Bank.

Jackie Appleton, unit supervisor at the baby bank, told the YEP that the "beautiful handmade blankets" they receive have "been invaluable" to their users.

"We struggle to provide enough blankets for our referrals", she explained.

"These lovely blankets have made a huge difference and have helped to keep little ones warm."

Another charity which benefits from blankets donated is Armley Helping Hands.

Dawn Newsome, the Chief Executive Officer, said Hookers and Clickers are "an exceptional group".

"The blankets have not only provided warmth and comfort to our older people over the cold winter months, but also made our older generation feel a sense of security and feel part of their community", Dawn explained.

"The blankets give reassures to our older people they are not a forgotten society, and they are people in the community who care.

"The blankets are also a vital resource for our most frail and vulnerable client and provide comfort to our clients who are admitted into hospital or end of life.

"The blanket gives them comfort, make them feel calmer and gives them a sense of security."

Hookers and Clickers has also started making items to go in suitcases sent out by Diffability charity to parents who have had children with Down Syndrome.

"We really want to highlight the amazing work the charities do", Jo said.

"They are all beavering away all the time and we are glad to be able to help."