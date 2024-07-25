16 historic photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos capture life around Holbeck in the 1930s

Factories which provided employment the community as well as shops, pubs and local landmarks are all featured in this gallery of memories from the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Carpenters Arms on Front Row pictured in September 1938.

The Carpenters Arms on Front Row pictured in September 1938.

A view of railway bridge over Whitehall Road with sign for Thelson motor oils displayed. Pictured in June 1933.

A view of railway bridge over Whitehall Road with sign for Thelson motor oils displayed. Pictured in June 1933.

Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd on Springwell Road in May 1936.. A view of dairy premises a wagon loaded with milk churns can be seen.

Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd on Springwell Road in May 1936.. A view of dairy premises a wagon loaded with milk churns can be seen.

Great Wilson Street in May 1930. This view shows the open space at the junction with Meadow Lane. There are several factories including Rose & Parkin Brassfounders, H & E Donald Coppersmiths, Brookfield Art Metal Co and Hattersley & Pickard's Excel Engineering Works.

Great Wilson Street in May 1930. This view shows the open space at the junction with Meadow Lane. There are several factories including Rose & Parkin Brassfounders, H & E Donald Coppersmiths, Brookfield Art Metal Co and Hattersley & Pickard's Excel Engineering Works.

Hirst Stores on Beeston Road in September 1937. Number 26 is on the junction with Sykes Street, number 24 with Miller Street.

Hirst Stores on Beeston Road in September 1937. Number 26 is on the junction with Sykes Street, number 24 with Miller Street.

Victoria Road in June 1935 On the left is number 8 fish and chip shop run by George Shepheard, number 6 business of P. Hansbro cabinet maker. There are chairs in the display window. To the right is the entrance to Charles Court.

Victoria Road in June 1935 On the left is number 8 fish and chip shop run by George Shepheard, number 6 business of P. Hansbro cabinet maker. There are chairs in the display window. To the right is the entrance to Charles Court.

