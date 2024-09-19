Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new public memorial garden that wowed crowds at Harrogate Flower Show has been put on permanent display at Roundhay Park

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ was awarded ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s Harrogate Flower Show and has now been opened to the public.

Designed by York-based landscape architect Kate Smithson, the garden is a tranquil sanctuary dedicated to reflection and remembrance for those touched by the life-saving work of YAA.

The garden was designed by Kate Smithson, who wanted to create a peaceful space for reflection and remembrance of loved ones. | Simon Hulme

The garden was created to offer a space where visitors can contemplate personal experiences or honour the memory of loved ones.

It was officially opened in Leeds with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday (September 18) with speeches and stories.

The design features a striking yellow metal pergola, symbolising the blades and vibrant colour of the YAA helicopters. Soft, billowing planting and a central reflective pool celebrate the varied landscapes of Yorkshire that the helicopters fly over on a daily basis.

Tessa Klemz, regional fundraising manager for YAA explains: “YAA have long been considering some type of long-lasting memorial area for our supporters to appreciate and utilise.

“Kate’s proposed design captivated us from the outset. She has captured exactly what we were looking for - to create a place of memories, tranquillity and peacefulness.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s ‘Reflection and Remembrance Garden’ was awarded ‘Best in Show’ at the 2024 Harrogate Flower Show | Simon Hulme

She said she was “delighted” that Leeds City Council had found a permanent home for the garden at Roundhay Park.

Kate Smithson who designed the garden, added: “It has been a real joy to think about creating a garden that celebrates the vital work that the YAA do across the Yorkshire region.

“It was important for us to create an uplifting space, full of positivity and yet also give space for reflection and contemplation. I wanted to incorporate the bold yellow YAA colour and bring people closer to the joys that can be found in nature, using fresh and lush greens in a celebration of Spring.

“We then look forward to developing this further for the permanent legacy garden to create a space that will be beautiful year-round and become a place for people to come and reflect on the lifesaving work the YAA do.”

The space aims to exude calmness and tranquillity, contrasting the major trauma YAA deals with every day.

The garden was made possible through generous sponsorship and funding from organisations including Redmayne Bentley, The North of England Horticultural Society, Woods of Harrogate, The Arnold Burton Charitable Trust, RB Gray Charitable Trust, Ilkley Charitable Trust, and The Peacock (Leeds) Trust.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance plans to utilise the garden for future fundraising and awareness too, allowing the public to leave lasting dedications to loved ones, or as a patient who has used their service.