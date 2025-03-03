Wakefield coroner launches appeal to locate family of Leeds man who died at Harewood Court Nursing Home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing to locate the family of a man who died at a Leeds nursing home.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing relatives of Stephen John Tremble who died at Harewood Court Nursing Home. | Google/NW

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Stephen John Tremble, aged 65, from Harewood Court Nursing Home, Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS7 4HA who died on Saturday, February 22 2025.

Harewood Court Nursing Home, located in Chapel Allerton, is a specialist nursing home caring predominantly for those with dementia.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

