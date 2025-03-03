Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing to locate the family of a man who died at a Leeds nursing home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing relatives of Stephen John Tremble who died at Harewood Court Nursing Home. | Google/NW

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Stephen John Tremble, aged 65, from Harewood Court Nursing Home, Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS7 4HA who died on Saturday, February 22 2025.

Harewood Court Nursing Home, located in Chapel Allerton, is a specialist nursing home caring predominantly for those with dementia.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.