Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find families of two elderly care home residents who died in Leeds

Published 19th May 2024, 11:42 BST
Coroner's officers are trying to track down the families of two elderly care home residents who recently died in Leeds.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of 73-year-old Jonathan Philip Woods, who died on May 9. He lived at Halcyon Court Care Home, on Cliff Road.

They are also appealing for help in tracing Avril Hopkins. Aged 77, she was living at Hutton Manor Care Home, on Crawshaw Road in Pudsey, at the time of her death.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302 180.

