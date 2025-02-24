Families of three Leeds people who have recently died sought by Wakefield Coroner's Officers

An appeal has been issued for help tracing the families of three Leeds men who have recently died.

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people:

  • Kenneth Ferguson, aged 77, of Harehills Avenue, Leeds, who died on February 17.
  • Jerzy Guz, aged 67, of Noster Terrace, Leeds, who died on February 16.
  • Patrick Watson-Thomas, aged 95, of Moor Lodge Caravan Site, Blackmoor Lane, Leeds, who died on February 15.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appealThe coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal
The coroner's office in Wakefield has issued the appeal | National World

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

