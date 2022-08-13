Wait continues for first Roundhay Park Leeds Super Soapbox Challenge since 2001 following postponement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement was issued last month confirming the event, which was going to be returning to Roundhay Park for the first time since 2001, will not be going ahead this year.

The event involves the racing of handmade and motorless vehicles and had been scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday, August 14).

The event involves the racing of homemade and motorless vehicles. Image: Douglas Magno / AFP via Getty Images

However, organisers could not find a suitable principle sponsor or sell enough tickets to make it viable.

Events marketing director Andrew M Pearson said in a statement: “It is with regret that it is my duty to inform you that we have taken the decision to postpone The Super Soapbox Challenge in Roundhay Park, Leeds which was due to take place on Sunday, August 14th.

“Firstly, be assured that your money will be refunded and arrangements are underway to do this immediately, meaning the funds will be transferred to whatever source they were sent from in the first place, within the next two weeks.

“Secondly, I will explain why we have had to make this decision, one that has been taken extremely reluctantly.

“The event was to be funded partly by sponsorship and partly by ticket sales.

“Whilst The Super Soapbox Challenge has successfully attracted sponsorship for our events in the past, we could not find a suitable principle sponsor on this occasion.

“Not having a funding sponsor has meant we have been unable to market the event widely enough to sell the requisite number of tickets to make the event financially viable. On top of this, there is a general feel that domestic budgets are under great pressure at present, with expenditure on entertainment being at the top of the list when it comes to cutbacks.”

There had also been resistance on social media, which Mr Pearson claimed had a “negative impact”.

He said: “We have also had resistance from people who have attended one of our city centre events in the past. Because these are funded by Council bodies, we can stage these for free. The Roundhay Park event was going to be a very different type of event with many more attractions, justifying the cost of the tickets.

"However, those who did not agree with this took to social media which has had a negative impact on this event, even though we listened to the comments about not being able to take your own food and drink in, which we did change to appease this minority of people.

“I hope that you appreciate that by letting this event take place, it would have endangered our business as a whole and that would have been a greater disaster, impacting on many more people and would not have enabled us to refund any ticket purchases.

“We are continuing to pursue sponsorship and remain optimistic that we will be able to arrange event next year and we will be in contact with you again with a special offer by way of a further apology and compensation.