Fundraisers tackle the Pretty Muddy course at Temple Newsam Park.

And as this collection of pictures shows, the Race for Life Pretty Muddy event at Temple Newsam Park lived up to its name.

The 5k muddy obstacle course was open to both adults and children on Saturday, while the more traditional 3k, 5k and 10k Race for Life runs took place the following day.

In all, the weekend's bumper programme of fundraising drummed up a huge £75,000 to support the work of Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a sea of pink t-shirts in the grounds of Temple Newsam Park as participants prepared to take on the course.

If you fancy giving it a try yourself, then there's still time to sign up for Pretty Muddy events elsewhere in Yorkshire.

The Hula Girls were in high spirits before setting off.

The Hula Girls make their way out of the mud pit after flying down the slide.

Runners get a shock as they take land in the cold and muddy pool.

More runners find the Muddy Pink course really does live up to its name.

Another batch of competitors take a dip.

There were plenty of happy faces as teams made their way to collect their medals.

A trio of runners celebrate making it round the course.

A congratulatory kiss after completing the fundraising challenge.

The Peach Pals strike a pose.