12 of the best photos as Roundhay Park celebrates its 150th birthday

Roundhay Park has turned 150.

Scores of people turned out to celebrate the special birthday. The green gem was gifted to the people of Leeds in 1822, and for decades has long been a hotbed of community spirit, bringing together people from all walks of life. Local charity Friends of Roundhay Park hosted a range of festival style celebrations and your YEP was on hand to capture the sense of occasion. READ MORE: Memories of Roundhay Park's open air swimming pool LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Roundhay Park at 150

Enjoy these photos from the festival-style celebrations as Roundhay Park celebrated its 150th birthday. PIC: Steve Riding

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Roundhay Park at 150

Mootown's Phil Jewittof the Leeds Photographic Society with his print of the Park Run which was in the exhibition.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Roundhay Park at 150

Richard Critchie, chairman of the Friends of Roundhay Park, on stage.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Roundhay Park at 150

Artist Ailsa Read from Bardsey puts up her paintings at The English Art Co with art work inspired by Roundhay Park.

Photo: Steve Riding

