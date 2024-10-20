Yesterday morning (Saturday, October 19), participants formed a flashmob, featuring one hundred violinists alongside internationally renowned classical soloist Madeleine Mitchell, to surprise shoppers at Trinity Leeds.

From absolute beginners to advanced players, the day started with a rehearsal in Leeds Conservatoire’s specialist facilities, followed by pop-up performances over lunchtime at the shopping centre in the heart of the city.

A quirky, multi-violin piece titled The Folk of the Red Planet was specially written for the occasion by Leeds Conservatoire graduate James Gerrard, inspired by Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding, was there to capture the best of the action...

1 . Red Violin Festival flashmob A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Red Violin Festival flashmob Red Violin Festival Artistic Director Madeleine Mitchell. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

