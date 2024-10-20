Trinity Leeds: 15 best pictures as 100 violinists surprise shoppers as part of Red Violin Festival

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 10:33 BST

Leeds Conservatoire and the Red Violin Festival have teamed up to bring a fun musical experience to the city.

Yesterday morning (Saturday, October 19), participants formed a flashmob, featuring one hundred violinists alongside internationally renowned classical soloist Madeleine Mitchell, to surprise shoppers at Trinity Leeds.

From absolute beginners to advanced players, the day started with a rehearsal in Leeds Conservatoire’s specialist facilities, followed by pop-up performances over lunchtime at the shopping centre in the heart of the city.

A quirky, multi-violin piece titled The Folk of the Red Planet was specially written for the occasion by Leeds Conservatoire graduate James Gerrard, inspired by Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite The Planets.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding, was there to capture the best of the action...

1. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival.

1. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival.

2. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival.

3. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding

Red Violin Festival Artistic Director Madeleine Mitchell.

4. Red Violin Festival flashmob

Red Violin Festival Artistic Director Madeleine Mitchell. | Steve Riding

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival.

5. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival.

6. Red Violin Festival flashmob

A flashmob of about 100 violinists performing at Trinity Leeds as part of the Red Violin Festival. | Steve Riding

