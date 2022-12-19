Harley, a black labrador, was registered as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog and spent years putting smiles on faces at the Headingley hospice with his owner Steve Wilkinson, 72. He also accompanied Steve on bucket collections in Leeds where together, they raised over £28,000 for people in need of palliative care and bereavement support from Sue Ryder.

In August, he died after a short illness at the age of 12 and his owner Steve has described him as “a stress buster to everyone who came across him”. Steve said: “Harley was certainly a therapy dog and a stress buster to everyone who came across him. When we used to visit the hospice he never needed a lead or a collar, he just wandered about the corridors and into rooms saying hello to everyone. He did what he wanted and everybody loved him for it. He was a counsellor, a plaything – he was everything.

“When we were out doing bucket collections kids loved giving him a treat and he’d put his paw out in thanks or roll over so they could rub his tummy. Harley is the one that raised the money. He did the work as well as enjoying himself at the same time. He loved it when I put on his Sue Ryder T-shirt and coat. He was like a kid at Christmas, he was just so excited. His tail started going and he knew where we were going and what we were going to do.

“Since Harley’s gone my takings have really plummeted – which really shows the effect he had. I’ve been really moved by the number of people who have asked after him when they’ve seen me out bucket collecting by myself and some have become quite emotional when I tell them he’s died.”

Last month, both Steve and Harley won the ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ at the annual Sue Ryder staff awards. However, Steve could not bring himself to attend without his canine companion by his side.

Steve said: “It was so lovely to find out that we had been given this award by Sue Ryder, but I really can’t take any credit – this is truly Harley’s achievement and it meant so much to me that it had both of our names engraved on the trophy. I was so grateful to be invited to the ceremony but I just couldn’t bring myself to go without him by my side.”

Steve is continuing to throw his support behind Sue Ryder and will be doing bucket collections at Leeds supermarkets in an attempt to reach the £30,000 mark in his fundraising. He will be at the Asda store in Adel on Christmas Eve and the Tesco store in Ilkley on December 20, between 8am and 12:30pm.

Becky Hollingworth, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We were all heartbroken to hear the sad news that our beloved furry fundraiser, Harley, had died. Together Steve and Harley brought so much happiness to patients, visitors and staff, and we’re so grateful for their incredible fundraising support too.”