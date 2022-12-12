American akita Kobe has been in the lives of Michelle Cuffe’s family for a relatively short period of time but has quickly become a loved member of the household. He has developed a particularly strong bond with Michelle’s teenage daughter Ellie, for whom he acts as an emotional support dog. Ellie is autistic and before Kobe was welcomed into the family home, did not communicate much and spent a lot of time in her room. However, Kobe’s transformative impact has led to her interacting with her family daily.

Michelle said: “He inadvertently turned into an emotional support dog, which blew us away to be honest. I got my first dog for that reason, but my daughter at the time really wasn't interested. When I decided to get Kobe, I just wanted a second dog, there was nothing behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was like a light switch had been turned on with her. She decided she wanted to be downstairs and sitting with us all the time. She comes on walks and talks to people about him. If we take him somewhere, she will go. She's 13 and sat in her room by herself, which teenagers do, but it's more difficult with an autistic child.

Kobe is having surgery in January 2023.

"Now, she spends time downstairs and interacts with us every day. She likes to tell his story, it's remarkable. On the back of that, I got in touch with a paediatrician and explained the effect Kobe has had. He said 'that is what we call an emotional support dog'.”

Although his impact has been significant, Kobe has been dealing with serious physical health issues. On just day three of having Kobe in the family, Michelle feared all was not right. She explained: “I got him at exactly eight weeks old. I noticed on day three of having him that he wasn't quite right. I've also got a 10-year-old Japanese akita so I'm quite familiar with this breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was watching him and I said to my husband 'there's something wrong with his legs'. On day five of having him, my husband was playing with him and he stretched and let out this almighty scream. He jumped up and fell over and couldn't put weight on his back leg and was whimpering.”

One vet suggested Kobe’s joints were popping in and out and another said he was suffering from growing pains. It was not until a referral to a specialist was made that Kobe’s actual issue was discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up in order for the funds to be raised ahead of the surgery.

He was diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia, and requires expensive surgery for the issue to be fixed. Michelle and her family have already spent money on X-rays and other treatments for Kobe, and now have to fork out £15,000 for his hip dysplasia surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe page has been set up in order for the funds to be raised ahead of the surgery, which has been scheduled for January 20, 2023. Writing on the fundraising page, Michelle said: “We are all (especially our daughter) extremely relieved that Kobe's issue is fixable, but unfortunately, it is an extremely expensive surgery.

“Having already gotten X-rays and paid for his other treatments we need to find £15,000 to cover the cost of his surgery and give Kobe a full, healthy life. As Kobe is still too young for the surgery, he has to wait three months for his bones to fully grow, and the surgery has the best chance of success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the next three months, Kobe will continue as he has been and take pain management medication to help relieve his discomfort. He is booked in to have the surgery on January 20, 2023, so we have until then to raise as much money as we can to help get him better and give him a pain-free/good quality life.