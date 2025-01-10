Elvington: Thousands raised in name of footballer near Leeds with 'heart of gold' after death aged 28
Residents in Selby, near Leeds, have been paying tribute to Roy Page - who died on December 30, 2024 - aged just 28.
A talented footballer, Roy played in midfield for Elvington Harriers, earning admiration for his “skill, determination, and camaraderie.”
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Roy’s sister Lynsey, said: “Roy had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He will leave a huge hole in our family.
“He loved football, was a great dad and just a really happy, down to earth guy. I spoke to someone recently who even though he hadn’t known him long already saw him as a good friend.”
Lynsey and her family have launched a GoFundMe in Roy’s name, which has already raised £6,920 - with the proceeds set to be donated to the charity Mind.
The family also have plans to launch a charity in his name, called ‘REAL’ - an acronym standing for Roy’s Experience At Life.
Lynsey said: “We have such a large family that the funeral costs will be mainly covered so we will be donating the majority of it to the charity Mind.
“We’ve chosen Mind as Roy has used them for support before and his ex-partner said that the charity had really helped him in the past.
“Obviously as a family we first need to process our grief and have his funeral but after we will be meeting with some teams and setting up the charity REAL in his name.”
Elvington Harriers paid tribute to Roy via social media, as a “resolute in the midfield” who could deliver in the toughest moments and as a friend who would “drop everything to help someone in need.”
A lifelong Sheffield United fan and season ticket holder, the Blades will pay a special tribute to Roy with a minute’s applause in the 28th minute of their match vs Norwich City on January 18.
Roy’s funeral will be held at St Lawrence Parish Church in York at 10.30am on Tuesday, January 21, with everyone welcome.
