Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Watch as brave Leeds residents take on fire walk challenge in city centre in aid of mental health charity Mind

Dozens of people braved walking over hot coals in Leeds city centre for mental health charity Mind.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

People gathered in Victoria Gardens, outside the Leeds Art Gallery last Thursday (November 2), aiming to walk barefoot across red-hot embers to raise money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

The fundraisers were talked through how to tackle the hot coals - which came in at around 500 degrees Celsius - by Scott Bell, two-times holder of the Guinness World Record for the greatest firewalking distance, and owner of business, UK Firewalk.

Spectators were treated to some fire-themed hits over the loudspeaker, and freshly made pizzas from local business, Jay's Pizza Project.

Footage of the event can be viewed above and pictures of those who took on the challenge can be viewed in the gallery below:

Spectators were treated to some fire-themed hits over the loudspeaker, and freshly made pizzas from local business, Jay's Pizza Project.

1. Plenty to feast on

Spectators were treated to some fire-themed hits over the loudspeaker, and freshly made pizzas from local business, Jay's Pizza Project. Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
45 people gathered in Victoria Gardens, outside the Leeds Art Gallery on last Thursday, aiming to walk barefoot across red-hot embers to raise money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind

2. Fire walk for charity

45 people gathered in Victoria Gardens, outside the Leeds Art Gallery on last Thursday, aiming to walk barefoot across red-hot embers to raise money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
The fundraisers were talked through how to tackle the hot coals - which came in at around 500 degrees Celsius - by Scott Bell, two-times holder of the Guinness World Record for the greatest firewalking distance, and owner of business, UK Firewalk.

3. World record holder

The fundraisers were talked through how to tackle the hot coals - which came in at around 500 degrees Celsius - by Scott Bell, two-times holder of the Guinness World Record for the greatest firewalking distance, and owner of business, UK Firewalk. Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
Dozens took on the challenge as music blasted out in Leeds city centre

4. Fire walk

Dozens took on the challenge as music blasted out in Leeds city centre Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
Everyone made it across the hot coals, with participants saying they were "proud" of overcoming their apprehension in the build-up and "couldn't believe how you could hardly feel anything".

5. 'Proud'

Everyone made it across the hot coals, with participants saying they were "proud" of overcoming their apprehension in the build-up and "couldn't believe how you could hardly feel anything". Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
One participant said "it felt really special. And it didn't hurt, I promise!"

6. 'Really special'

One participant said "it felt really special. And it didn't hurt, I promise!" Photo: UK Firewalk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MindLeedsLeeds Mind