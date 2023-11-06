Dozens of people braved walking over hot coals in Leeds city centre for mental health charity Mind.

People gathered in Victoria Gardens, outside the Leeds Art Gallery last Thursday (November 2), aiming to walk barefoot across red-hot embers to raise money for local mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

The fundraisers were talked through how to tackle the hot coals - which came in at around 500 degrees Celsius - by Scott Bell, two-times holder of the Guinness World Record for the greatest firewalking distance, and owner of business, UK Firewalk.

Spectators were treated to some fire-themed hits over the loudspeaker, and freshly made pizzas from local business, Jay's Pizza Project.

Footage of the event can be viewed above and pictures of those who took on the challenge can be viewed in the gallery below:

