Thousands line streets to watch the Queen's lying in state as Leeds continues to mourn - live updates
The late Queen Elizabeth II is set to lie in state for four days ahead of her funeral on Monday and the city of Leeds continues to mourn.
She has since been returned to England and has been taken out of Buckingham Palace in a ceremonial procession at 2:22pm today, before being taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state.
The Queen Mother was the last member of the Royal Family to lie in state and more than 200,000 turned up to view her coffin and pay their respects.
In Leeds, a special council meeting has been called to enable councillors to share their thoughts on the Queen’s death, reflect on her service to the nation and extend sympathies to the Royal Family.
Scroll down for live updates as Leeds continues to mourn Her Majesty.
Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 15:46
Leeds-born woman flew from Rome to London to watch the procession
A woman who gave her name only as Carol, 79, flew to London from Rome to make sure she could attend the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Carol, who has lived in the Italian capital for the last 50 years, said: “I wanted to be here for this historic occasion.”
She added that she had seen the Queen once during her lifetime, as a young child when the monarch and Philip visited her birthplace of Leeds shortly after their marriage in 1947.
“They passed in front of our street and Prince Philip got out of the car – which shocked people as it was against protocol at the time,” said Carol, who did not give her surname.
Pictures of the ceremonial procession
Thousands prepare to pay respects in queue with capacity to reach 10 miles
Thousands of people have taken their spots in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as the public prepares to pay its last respects.
The line has the capacity to stretch back 10 miles, with no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall.
Nevertheless, people are turning out in droves for the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
Doors are set to open at 5pm on Wednesday, but by 2pm the line already stretched far past Westminster Bridge and beyond County Hall.
To help avoid disappointment, it is understood that entry to the back of the queue may be closed early, although it is too early to estimate when that moment might come.
Procession makes its way to Westminster
The Queen’s coffin was wheeled along The Mall on a gun carriage as the procession made its way to Westminster Hall.
A crown was placed on a purple cushion on top of the coffin which glistened in the afternoon sunshine.
The crown was positioned in front of a wreath made up of white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias and a selection of foliage, including pine.
Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals as the procession makes its way to the Palace of Westminster.
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state
The Queen’s coffin has left Buckingham Palace for the last time.
Silence fell among the thousands-strong crowd as a muffled drum draped in black was beaten at 75 paces per minute.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown on a velvet cushion with a wreath of flowers atop, and carried on a gun carriage of King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards are playing funeral marches throughout the procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No.1.
The pace and route have been carefully mapped out to allow the procession to reach Westminster Hall at precisely 3pm.
Directly behind the coffin walked the King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, followed by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips.
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon were behind.
Queen’s Consort arrives at Buckingham Palace
Dressed in black and wearing a hat, Camilla appeared solemn as she passed thousands of well-wishers.
No blanket postponing of funerals due to be held on Monday – funeral directors
A funeral directors trade body has said there is no blanket postponing of funerals due to be held next Monday in light of the Queen’s state funeral and bank holiday.
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), which represents more than 4,100 UK funeral homes, said some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed.
The NAFD believes the “vast majority of family wishes are being honoured”, based on conversations with members across the UK.
It said: “Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date – led by the needs and wishes of the bereaved families involved.
“Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one.”
The NAFD said it is up to each crematorium or cemetery operator to decide whether to remain open or to close, based on their local circumstances.
Thousands line streets ahead of the Queen’s lying in state
Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets ahead of the Queen’s coffin leaving Buckingham Palace in an hour’s time.
Large Union flags were positioned above the crowds, who are packed in behind temporary barriers.
Uniformed police officers stood in front of those who had lined up to catch a glimpse of the procession from the palace down The Mall to Westminster Hall.
How to watch Leeds Council’s special meeting in tribute to the Queen
A special meeting of Leeds City Council is taking place right now, as councillors pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
King waves to crowds as he arrives at Buckingham Palace
The King waved as he rode past thousands of well-wishers lining The Mall and into Buckingham Palace, ahead of the Queen’s lying in state.
The crowd burst into applause and cheers as the state Rolls-Royce passed the Victoria Memorial and dropped Charles off at the royal residence.