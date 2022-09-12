A funeral directors trade body has said there is no blanket postponing of funerals due to be held next Monday in light of the Queen’s state funeral and bank holiday.

The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), which represents more than 4,100 UK funeral homes, said some services will go ahead on September 19 but others will be postponed.

The NAFD believes the “vast majority of family wishes are being honoured”, based on conversations with members across the UK.

It said: “Although work is still ongoing, some funerals will go ahead, others are moving to a different date – led by the needs and wishes of the bereaved families involved.

“Most funeral services booked for September 19 will have been arranged many weeks ago, so funeral directors and cemeteries/crematoria are working with families to find the best approach for each one.”