The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin was in Leeds today to sign a condolence book in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arriving at the Leeds Civic Hall earlier this afternoon, the Mayor left a heartfelt message in the book, noting her admiration for the monarch.

Speaking to the YEP, she said: "Today I’ve been able to travel across West Yorkshire, from Huddersfield, Wakefield and now Leeds, and talking to people, it’s been a profound moment for the people of West Yorkshire.

Pictured The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, signing the book of condolence in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“She visited us on many occasions across the decades and I know that the lives that she touched, they will never forget that moment.”

Also in attendance was the leader of Leeds City Council, Cllr James Lewis, who has been speaking to members of the public over the weekend about the Queen’s death.

"People have been talking about her steadfastness; she’s been the one constant as the country has changed around them,” he said.

"What’s really interesting is people’s memory of her visits to Leeds over the last 70 years. I remember as a five-year-old, lining up alongside the Coal Road in Whinmoor to open up a new factory, and lots if people have those memories of the Queen’s visits to Leeds.”

Books of condolence – both physical and online – have been set up by Leeds City Council to allow the people of Leeds to leave their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.