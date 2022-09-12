Some are holding sessions for quiet reflection, while others are organising dedicated services to honour the late monarch ahead of her state funeral on Monday September 19.

Leeds Minster, Kirkgate

On Tuesday September 13, a Service of Commemoration for Her late Majesty the Queen will take place at Leeds Minster at 7.30pm.

The service will be led by the Archdeacon of Leeds, Ven. Paul Ayers, and the sermon will be given by Rt Rev Arun Arora, the newly installed Bishop of Kirkstall.

Music will be provided by the Minster Choir and St Peter’s Singers, under the Director of Music Alex Woodrow. The choir will sing the anthem And I Saw a New Heaven and a New Earth by Edgar Bainton and prayers will be said by the Rev Lizzy Woolf, Rector of St George’s Church in Leeds.

All are very welcome to attend as the City of Leeds pays its respects.

On Sunday September 18, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 4pm.

Alison McLennan-Parish lights a candle for Queen Elizabeth II at Leeds Minster. Picture: Steve Riding

The Minster is also open daily for the signing of a book of condolence, the lighting of candles and quiet reflection.

The public are invited to attend from Monday September 12 until Saturday September 17, 10am-4pm, except on Thursday September 15 when the Minster will close at 1.30pm. The book will also be available to sign on Sunday September 18, 1.15pm-3pm.

Holy Trinity, Boar Lane

The church building will be open from Monday September 12 to Thursday September 15 for quiet reflection and prayer at lunchtimes, noon-2pm. There will be an opportunity to sign a condolence book and to light a candle.

St Wilfrid's, Calverley

The church will be open from Monday September 12 to Saturday September 17, 5pm-7pm, for those wishing to pray or have a quiet space to reflect.

Millennium Square

A multi-faith vigil is planned at Millennium Square in Leeds on Sunday September 18 at 6pm.