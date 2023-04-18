Leeds and Sheffield are Yorkshire’s large cities and both boast a rich culture.
The county’s heavyweights are stepped in history and there is plenty of entertainment on offer across both cities. However, we firmly believe Leeds is Yorkshire’s crown jewel.
This gallery showcases 16 reasons we believe make Leeds better than the Steel City.
1. Why Leeds is better than Sheffield
2. Leeds United
The Steel City may be the home of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, but there is something special about one-club cities. Leeds is the only city in Yorkshire with a football club currently competing in England's top flight, the Premier League. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Food scene
Leeds has a diverse and delicious food scene and is the home of several award-winning eateries. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Brudenell Social Club
Sheffield has plenty to boast about when it comes to music - but Leeds has the iconic Brudenell Social Club. The intimate music venue has hosted the likes of Kaiser Chiefs (pictured), Blossoms and Jamie T in recent years. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe