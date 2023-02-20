It’s difficult to walk around your Leeds without stumbling upon a hidden gem that you haven’t spied before.
The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills.
Photo: YPN
Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station.
Photo: YPN
This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976.
Photo: James Hardisty
Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas.
Photo: Simon Hulme