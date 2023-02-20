News you can trust since 1890
12 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Leeds

It’s difficult to walk around your Leeds without stumbling upon a hidden gem that you haven’t spied before.

By Andrew Hutchinson
19 hours ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:12am

Here are some of the city’s best kept and beautiful secrets. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hidden gems

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills.

Photo: YPN

2. Hidden Leeds gems

Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station.

Photo: YPN

3. Hidden Leeds gems

This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Hidden Leeds gems

Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas.

Photo: Simon Hulme

